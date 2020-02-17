|
|
William L. Kilcourse
William Kilcourse of Danbury, CT, died peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 78. He was the husband of Joretta (McLaughlin) Kilcourse.
Bill was born on March 12, 1941 to parents Mildred VanGeons Kilcourse and W. Louis Kilcourse. A native Danburian, Bill grew up attending Danbury Public Schools. As a child, he enjoyed the responsibility of ringing the bell in Morris Street School's tower to tell the kids to return to class after lunch.
After serving in the Navy, Bill returned to Danbury and earned his teaching degree at Danbury State College, now WCSU. He always said he was thankful for the opportunity to go to college for $50 a semester--a fee you would get back if you made the Dean's list.
During his career as an educator, Bill worked as a classroom teacher and a media specialist, where he met his wife of 39 years, Joretta McLaughlin Kilcourse.
Bill continued his career in education as the well-loved principal of three Danbury Public Schools: Shelter Rock, Hayestown and Pembroke. As principal, Bill encouraged his students to read by setting lofty goals. When they succeeded, he did things like sleep on 20-foot scaffolding overnight and ride down the playground slide in red long johns and a motorcycle helmet.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children and their families: daughter, Bridget VanderVeen, son-in-law, Jeb and twin grandsons Jonathan and Bennett (of Greensboro, NC); son, Ryan Kilcourse and daughter-in-law, Kelly Brown (of Miami Beach, FL). He is also survived by his sisters and their families: sister Patricia Talarico, brother-in-law Thomas Talarico and sister Nancy Curran, as well as their children and grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb 24, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Imagination Library, a children's literacy charity that provides a free book each month to children from birth to age five. Bill would love it. www.imaginationlibrary.com/the-dollywood-foundation
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 20, 2020