William "Billy" Leverence

William "Billy" Leverence passed away due to glioblastoma on July 18, 2019 at age 60, a loving husband to Sandy Leverence and devoted father to Blake and Bradley Leverence. Born in Plainfield, New Jersey and raised in Chappaqua, New York, Billy graduated from Alfred University and was a resident of Brookfield, CT for 30+ years.

For over 3 decades, Billy served the Westchester County Department of Transportation, retiring as Director. More recently, his community sought his expertise as he served the Town of Brookfield as Finance Director until an unfortunate election. In 2018, Billy was recognized by the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut for his unwavering commitment to the Town of Brookfield.

Billy was passionate about everything in his life, especially family, friends, music and sports. With his sense of humor and openness, Billy was the glue that kept friendships together. He brought his light and joy to coaching sons and friends in the community, bowling, golfing, and playing in softball and basketball leagues. Billy was a gifted musician. As a composer, lyricist, and arranger, he created lilting instrumentals, rock ballads and beautiful love songs. His improvisational sessions at the grand piano at Smilow Cancer Center became a favorite to visitors, staff and patients alike: the music flowed from Billy and captivated all passersby. During the past year, he traveled, enjoyed his family, took up painting, wrote a book, created a business and savored every moment of every day.

Billy was the son of the late Jeanne and George Leverence. In addition to devotion to his wife and children, Billy is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Brown (Tom), and their children, Jonathan, Jenna, and Justin. Billy's extended family includes sisters-in-law Cherie Hamblin, Margaret McCarthy (Tice) and their children Ryan and Emily; Laurie Amend (Bob) and her son, Tyler; and great nieces and nephews.

There will be a private celebration of Billy's life. Donations in Billy's name can be made to the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care at 30 Milestone Road Danbury, CT 06810,

regionalhospicect.org. Published in News Times on July 21, 2019