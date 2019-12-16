|
William M. Morlock
William Matt Morlock, son of the late William and Helen Goelz Morlock, died peacefully in his home on Friday the 13th of December 2019. He was 84 years old. He is survived but his loving wife, Diane Hedin Morlock of Ridgefield, CT, his brother Frederick A. Morlock and his wife Linda of Brookfield, CT, his daughter, Nanci Morlock Santiago and her husband Harbey of Woodbine, MD, his sons John William Morlock of Newtown, CT, and Matthew James Morlock and his wife Lynne of Medway, MA. He is also survived by his ten beloved grandchildren: Lucas, Marcus, Hana and Sarah Santiago, Mac, Wesley and Christian Morlock of Newtown, CT, and Jessica, Emily and Alec Morlock of Medway, MA. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Edward Morlock.
William was born on September 15, 1935 in Danbury, CT, graduating from Danbury High School in 1953 and graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1957 with degree in Accounting. He began his career at Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Norwalk, CT, in 1958 as an accountant, but seeing the future of technology quickly transferred into their data processing department. He spent his entire career at Perkin Elmer, retiring in 1990 as Director - Corporate Computing and Telecommunications.
In addition to his career, William was always an athlete. A star in high school, playing football, basketball and baseball and a captain of each team his senior year. He continued playing softball and basketball after college well past the age of 50, captaining his teams and assuming officer responsibilities for running the leagues. In 2010, he was inducted into the Danbury High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with all of his buddies.
Upon retirement, Bill became even more active. Pursuing his athletic interests, he became a volunteer Assistant Coach for the Men's Basketball Team at Western Connecticut State University and an American Legion baseball coach. He also went back to Danbury High School as a volunteer tutor for athletes with the goal of helping them attain the grades and SAT scores that would enable them to achieve a scholarship for a college education. Never one to be in the spotlight, he took pride in the achievements of the many student athletes he helped to succeed.
He also joined the Regional Hospice of Western CT as a family service volunteer and board member for many years, working diligently on their fundraisers. He particularly enjoyed the art auction fundraisers and purchased more artwork from local artists than he could fit on his walls at home. The support that the Regional Hospice provided back to him at the end of his life was appreciated beyond words.
Beyond all of the above, his love of alma mater, the University of Connecticut, was most important to him. He volunteered as the Treasurer of The University of Connecticut School of Business Advisory Board and served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors for many years. He also served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut State Museum of Natural History and Archaeology Center, located in Storrs, CT.
And then there was basketball. A season ticket holder for the UConn Men's team since 1970, he later became a season ticket holder for the Women's team as well and went to Big East and NCAA tournament games to experience their championship seasons. However, his support for the teams went beyond watching them play. He also hosted alumni events locally on three occasions for Women's coach Geno Auriemma, creating a lasting bond between them.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 44 Portland Avenue, Georgetown, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019