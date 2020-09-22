William Calhoun Martin

William Calhoun Martin of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully at home on September 18, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT son of the late Francis and Evelyn (Calhoun) Martin. Bill graduated from Washington High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. Bill worked for the State of Connecticut and as a supervisor at the Connecticut Light and Power Company for nearly 40 years. He was a Northville Volunteer Fireman and Treasurer for 30 years and an avid local softball player and golfer. Bill helped establish the New Milford Youth Hockey Program.

Bill's loving wife of 59 years Mary (Grenier) Martin, passed away just a few weeks before he did. Bill and Mary are survived by their two sons, William F. Martin and his wife Jacqueline (Perdue) Martin of Hamilton, MA and Scott J. Martin and his wife Patricia (Dunn) Martin of Avon, CT. Bill is also survived by his five grandchildren, LT William C. Martin USCG and his wife Samantha (Salfity) Martin of Bourne, MA, Catherine E. Martin an English Teacher of Hamilton, MA, Christina N. Martin a student at Keene State College, Ashley M. Martin a student at Saint Joseph's University, and Rachel A. Martin a student at Fairfield University, all of Avon, CT. Bill was predeceased by his brother Douglas Martin of Warren, CT who was married to Susan.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services but there will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Diebold Cancer Center in New Milford, CT. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street New Milford, CT.



