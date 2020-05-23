William John (Bill)
McCarron, Sr.
William John (Bill)
McCarron, SrWilliam John (Bill) McCarron Sr., longtime resident of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Katherine Ewald Deakin, his father William Francis McCarron and his sister Elizabeth Ann McCarron McIntosh. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheila Degnan McCarron and three children, William McCarron, Jr. (Tammy) of Centreville, VA, Colleen McCarron McKenna (Richard) of Winchester, MA, and Michael Degnan McCarron (Cathy) of Fairfax, VA. Grandchildren include Joshua, Lauren, Lindsay and Jenna McCarron, and Taylor and Carter Hood. He is also survived by two nieces and two nephews and their families of Boston, MA. Bill was born in Washington, D.C. and lived in New York City and Southbury, CT and then came to Danbury when his mother married William Deakin of Danbury.
Bill graduated from Danbury High School in 1953, attended Western Connecticut State College before entering the US Army where he served at West Point and in LaRochelle, France. He completed his college education at Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, MD in 1961, having been encouraged to attend at the invitation of faculty member Msgr. William Culhane whose family lived in Danbury. Upon graduation he began service as a federal government employee that spanned over forty-four years.
Bill stayed in touch with several members of the Danbury High School Class of 1953 and traveled back to Danbury for summer visits and class reunions until a short time ago. His activities in Virginia included playing softball for forty years, working on his model railroad and playing a major leadership role in the Knights of Columbus. His love of trains included building a track in his basement that was made realistic by the models and scenery that he fashioned depicting places and experiences in his life and that of his family including Sacred Heart Church in Southbury. He named his railroad the Danbury Northern after his fond childhood memories.
To read his full obituary please see Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at www.fmfh.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 23, 2020.