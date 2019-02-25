William O'Brien

Sep. 15, 1927 - Feb. 02, 2019

William John O'Brien of New Fairfield, CT, formerly of Hartsdale, NY. Born in New York City on September 15, 1927 to the late William J. O'Brien and Susan D. (Mulvey) O'Brien. He was a graduate of Xavier High School in New York City, Georgetown University and Georgetown Law School in Washington, DC.

He and his parents were among the original families to own a summer home in the Knollcrest Community (1937), where he resided at the time of his death.

He was predeceased by his wife Katherine Winn Godsey to whom he was married in 1952. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the greatly loved father of six children: William J. O'Brien, Jr., who predeceased him (Cynthia); Mary Katherine Vidlak (Michael) of Williamsburg, VA; Christopher Joseph (Happy) of Winnetka, IL; Suzanne Fulton (Kevin) of Pawling, NY; Kevin Patrick (Laura) of Aurora, IL; Eileen Anne Peacock (Allen) of Pound Ridge, NY; adored grandfather of seventeen and great-grandfather of seven. He was also predeceased by his grandson Griffin O'Brien.

He practiced law with the New York law firm of Kirlin, Campbell & Keating for over forty years, retiring as a Senior Partner. Following retirement he became a Vice President and the General Counsel of The American Bureau of Shipping, where he served for five years.

Prior to moving to New Fairfield, where he was a member of St. Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church, he had been a longtime parishioner and trustee of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ardsley, New York. He was involved in a number of the parish activities including the Christian Family Movement, the Diocesan Pre Cana Program and many parish school activities.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield, CT at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday Feb., 27, 2019. Internment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. South, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 in his name and the name of his beloved wife, Katherine O'Brien.