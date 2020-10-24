William P. Keenan Sr.
William P. Keenan, Sr, age 83 of Danbury died on October 22nd at Hancock Hall, Danbury. He was the husband of Gloria, E. (Maigis) Keenan.
William was born April 15, 1937 in Danbury, the son of the late Harold and Marjorie (Durkin) Keenan.
In addition to his wife Gloria, William is survived by his children: William P. Keenan Jr and his wife Caitlin of Danbury and Kathy Keenan White and her husband Dean of Seymour, along with his grandchildren Jacob, Jessica, and Steven.
Visitation and services for William will be private.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to the Danbury Drum Corps, 2 Shalvoys Lane Danbury, CT 06810.
