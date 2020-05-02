William Paul Auble
William Paul Auble
William Paul (Bill) Auble, 77, passed away on April 29 after a courageous battle with several physical challenges.
We invite you to visit www.wakefuneral.com for more on Bill's life story.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 2, 2020.
