William S. Almasy

William S. Almasy Obituary
William S. Almasy
William S. Almasy, 80, of Danbury, husband of Angela "Angie" Almasy, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury with Pastor Robert Payne officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Friends will be received in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 am to 11:30 a.m. Contributions to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810 would be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Nov. 9, 2019
