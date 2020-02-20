|
William J. Stanley, Sr.
William J. Stanley, Sr., of Brookfield, beloved husband of the late Dolores (Aikler) Stanley, passed away after a fighting his last courageous battle at New Milford Hospital on Wednesday, February 19th. He was born in Providence, RI on October 2, 1939, son of the late LeGrande and Sophia (Cooper) Stanley.
Bill met Dolores (Dee) when he was 18 and she was 17 in a bakery in Stamford. He often said the first time he took her out he thought "I have died and gone to Heaven". They were married for 45 years until she left this earth too early. His wife, children, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews, his cousins and grandchildren were his world. He always had time for family. Nothing gave him more pleasure that visiting with all his family. He loved playing with all the kids, dogs and their friends. He was immensely proud of each and every one of them and all their accomplishments.
Bill's friendly and charming demeanor made him friends wherever he went. He was affectionately known as "Diner Bill". He spent a lot of time in the local diners where his generosity was known by all. He gave away money like Elvis. He threw picnics at the housing projects, he helped people buy their first cars, paid the rent for strangers, bought Christmas presents for kids of single mothers, he picked up the tabs in restaurants for anyone that looked like they needed a hand up. His empathy for others and their struggles were woven into the fabric of his life. His humble upbringings gave him a keen insight into the needs of others. The kindnesses that he shared with the less fortunate was nothing less than legendary.
Bill was the founder of Roadmaster Paving and he paved the way for future generations to follow. His company was more than a business it was his passion. It provided him the means to help so many. His sons, grandsons, cousins, nephews and their friends all worked for him at one time or another. He taught the business to scores of young men who today have successful businesses due to his tutelage.
"Pop", as he was affectionately known to all the kids and their friends, because he was truly everyone's Grandfather, had an undaunting spirit and a zest for life that he shared with everyone he encountered. Although he attained much worldly success, it was never his goal to keep anything for himself. His happiness was to share all that he had with others. He shared his time, his money, his humor, his encouraging words and his passion for life with everyone he met.
As his Grandson said about William J. Stanley, Sr., "There are heroes and there are legends. Heroes get remembered but Legends Never Die."
He will be sadly missed by his four children, Mark Stanley, Alane Meehan and her husband Ned, Diane Stanley and her husband Sam, and William J. Stanley, Jr. and his wife Colleen; thirteen grandchildren, Shane, Lynda (Anthony), Mark, Victoria, Kate, Diane, Vanessa, Jake, Tara, William III (Tanya), Jack (Katie), Josh (Eliza), and Matty; and his six great-grandchildren with two more on the way and his beloved Elaine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 24th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. Burial in Prince of Peace Cemetery will take place in the spring.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Sunday between the hours of 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2020