William T. LeClair Jr.
William T. LeClair Jr. passed away on October 12, 2019 in Danbury, Connecticut at Danbury Hospital. William was born on April 8, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire to the late Doris (Wheeler) and William T. LeClair Sr.
William was a wonderful, loving father and husband. He celebrated 60 blissful years of marriage with his wife Beverly Ann LeClair before her passing in 2015. He was a generous man with a caring heart. His family was the most important thing in his life. Bill was always available to anyone that needed a helping hand and was loved by everyone.
Bill was proud to have served his country in the Korean War for two terms. When he returned from Korea, he opened his automotive repairs shop in Ridgefield, CT. In 1955, he married the love of his life Beverly. In 1994, he retired from Kimberly Clark where he drove a Tractor Trailer truck. He also loved to work in the yard and planted beautiful flowers.
William is survived by his son William T. LeClair III, his daughter Darlene Lahoud and her husband George, as well as his grandson, Brandon Lahoud, that he loved very much. William was predeceased by his wife Beverly Ann LeClair.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Church of Epiphany (262 Main St. North, Southbury, CT 06488) at 1:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Oct. 16, 2019