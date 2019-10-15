The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Epiphany
262 Main St. North
Southbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William LeClair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. LeClair Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. LeClair Jr. Obituary
William T. LeClair Jr.
William T. LeClair Jr. passed away on October 12, 2019 in Danbury, Connecticut at Danbury Hospital. William was born on April 8, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire to the late Doris (Wheeler) and William T. LeClair Sr.
William was a wonderful, loving father and husband. He celebrated 60 blissful years of marriage with his wife Beverly Ann LeClair before her passing in 2015. He was a generous man with a caring heart. His family was the most important thing in his life. Bill was always available to anyone that needed a helping hand and was loved by everyone.
Bill was proud to have served his country in the Korean War for two terms. When he returned from Korea, he opened his automotive repairs shop in Ridgefield, CT. In 1955, he married the love of his life Beverly. In 1994, he retired from Kimberly Clark where he drove a Tractor Trailer truck. He also loved to work in the yard and planted beautiful flowers.
William is survived by his son William T. LeClair III, his daughter Darlene Lahoud and her husband George, as well as his grandson, Brandon Lahoud, that he loved very much. William was predeceased by his wife Beverly Ann LeClair.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Church of Epiphany (262 Main St. North, Southbury, CT 06488) at 1:00 p.m.
To leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
Download Now