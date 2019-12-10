|
William T. LeClair III
William T. LeClair III passed away on December 4, 2019 in Danbury, CT. William "Billy" was born on January 4, 1966 in Danbury, CT to Beverly Ann (Plancon) and William T. LeClair Jr.
William was a loving person who tried to bring joy and please all those around him. He had a deep love for his family, especially his nephew Brandon who he spent as much time with as possible. Bill was an avid skier who loved to challenge himself on the hardest mountains. Bill always had a book in his hands and loved to read. Bill had a wonderful group of friends. Some of his favorite memories were the parties on July 4th. He was a bright light for his family and friends and will be missed more than words can say.
William is survived by his loving sister Darlene Lahoud, his brother-in-law George Lahoud, his nephew and godson Brandon Lahoud as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.William was predeceased by his beloved parents Beverly Ann LeClair and Willian T. LeClair Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at The Church of Epiphany (262 Main St. North, Southbury, CT 06488) at 2 p.m. To leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 11, 2019