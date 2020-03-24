|
William B. Tremont, Jr.
Passed on March 19, 2020 at the age of 58.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jill Arnold Tremont, his two beloved dogs Licorice and Misty, his son Joseph (Allison) Tremont of Bettendorf, Iowa, his parents Bill and Carol Tremont of Ft. Pierce, Florida, his siblings Robin (Brian) Armstrong and Tom (Jeannie) Tremont of New Milford, Connecticut, and Kathy DiCecca of N. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Kelly, Ashley, Kristie, Kyle, and Olivia.
Bill enjoyed all things auto racing, golfing, and taking hikes with his wife and dogs.
The family plans to hold a private celebration of life in the spring. Donations in Bill's Memory can be contributed to the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association or the New Milford Animal Welfare Society.
You will remain ALWAYS in our hearts.
Published in News Times from Mar. 26 to Apr. 3, 2020