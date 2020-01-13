The News-Times Obituaries
Xavier March


1932 - 2020
Xavier March Obituary
Xavier March
03/13/1932 - 1/11/2020Xavier March, 87, of Southbury, CT died on January 10, 2020 at Masonicare in Wallingford, CT. He was born in Guayaquil Ecuador, the son of Francisco and Nieves March.
Xavier was a graduate of Dartmouth College '57 and Iona College where he earned a Master of Computer Science degree. He had a 40-year career at IBM Corporation as a systems analyst, where he worked on many projects, including developing computer programs for the development of NASA's Saturn rocket in 1963. Xavier and his family were also reassigned by IBM to England from 1970 to 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, whom he married in 1962, and their two sons, Greg (Martha) and their daughter Tori of Montvale, New Jersey and Chris (Gloria) and their daughter Julia of New Milford, Connecticut.
It was Xavier's wish that no services be held. Donations can be made to the at https://act.alz.org/donation. Online condolences may be left at www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 14, 2020
