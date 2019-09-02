|
Zofia "Zosia" Awlasewicz
Zofia "Zosia" Awlasewicz, 73, also fondly known as 'Babcia' of Ridgefield, Connecticut passed away at Danbury Hospital on August 31st, 2019.
The family is planning a church service at St. Mary's in Ridgefield, CT followed by a Celebration of Life for October; specific date and time to be announced.
She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
To view full obituary and service details, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 4, 2019