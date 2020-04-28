|
|
Alan K. Broset
Born: February 7, 1946
Died: April 19, 2020
LA SALLE – Alan Kent Broset, 74 years old, passed away in his home on April 19th, 2020.
Cremation rites will be done at Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle, Illinois. A memorial service will be done at a later date.
Alan Broset was born on February 7th 1946 in Spring Valley, Illinois. His parents' names were Leon Broset and Myrtis Broset (Zimmerman). He married Diane Broset (Rolander). They have two daughters ,Amy and Sara Broset.
Alan received an award in reading in 1960 from Bureau County. He graduated from Hall High School in 1964. He attended Illinois State. Alan worked at West Clocks in Peru Illinois. He worked at Carus Chemical until around 1976. In February of 1978, Alan started working at IVCC in Oglesby, Illinois where he worked as a computer tech until February of 2010. He loved cats and enjoyed seeing the puppies that would come to visit him at his house. Alan enjoyed playing games with friends, going out to movies, reading lots of book, and eating out with family.
Alan Broset is survived by his daughters, Amy Broset of Fort Collins, Colorado and Sara Broset of La Sall,e Illinois. He is survived by Diane Broset of LaSalle, IL, who helped in doing a lot for him. Alan is survived by several nieces and nephews
.Alan was preceded in death by his parents Leon Broset and Mytris Broset (Zimerman). He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Broset.
Online condolences may expressed at
http://www.burgessfh.com