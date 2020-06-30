Alan P. Portzen



Born: February 12, 1944; Mendota



Died: June 27, 2020; Dalzell



DALZELL – Alan Paul Portzen, 76, of Dalzell, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He had courageously fought a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church of Clarion with Rev. Paul Darveau officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Al was born Feb. 12, 1944 to Arnold and Kathryn (Truckenbrod) Portzen in Mendota. He married Betsy (Kolupke) Ghighi on January 8, 1993 in Princeton. He graduated from LaMoille High School and received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University. After working at Hart Carter in Mendota and Sundstrand Corp., Al was employed as project engineer at Black Brothers Co. Inc. in Mendota for 39 years until his retirement in 2008. Trapshooting, gardening, woodworking and attending Cajun music festivals were some of Al's hobbies. His annual winter trips to Mexico with his wife were a source of great pleasure.



Al will be remembered by family & friends for his easy going nature, dependability & loyalty. He was often described as one of a kind, and someone who never spoke the words "I can't." He will be profoundly missed by all, especially his wife and "biggest fan," Betsy.



He is survived by his wife, Betsy of Dalzell; stepson, Jan G. Ghighi of Sacramento, California; and two sisters, Donna (Ron) Karstens of LaMoille and Mary (Rick) Anthony of Geneseo.



He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter Gina.



Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic in memory of Alan Portzen.





