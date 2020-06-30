Alan P. Portzen
1944 - 2020
Alan P. Portzen

Born: February 12, 1944; Mendota

Died: June 27, 2020; Dalzell

DALZELL – Alan Paul Portzen, 76, of Dalzell, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He had courageously fought a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church of Clarion with Rev. Paul Darveau officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Al was born Feb. 12, 1944 to Arnold and Kathryn (Truckenbrod) Portzen in Mendota. He married Betsy (Kolupke) Ghighi on January 8, 1993 in Princeton. He graduated from LaMoille High School and received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University. After working at Hart Carter in Mendota and Sundstrand Corp., Al was employed as project engineer at Black Brothers Co. Inc. in Mendota for 39 years until his retirement in 2008. Trapshooting, gardening, woodworking and attending Cajun music festivals were some of Al's hobbies. His annual winter trips to Mexico with his wife were a source of great pleasure.

Al will be remembered by family & friends for his easy going nature, dependability & loyalty. He was often described as one of a kind, and someone who never spoke the words "I can't." He will be profoundly missed by all, especially his wife and "biggest fan," Betsy.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy of Dalzell; stepson, Jan G. Ghighi of Sacramento, California; and two sisters, Donna (Ron) Karstens of LaMoille and Mary (Rick) Anthony of Geneseo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter Gina.

Memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic in memory of Alan Portzen.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Betsy and families. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chris and Nancy Butler
Friend
June 29, 2020
SURE LOVED AL AND WILL MISS HIM GOD BLESS
LORI SCARNECCHIA
