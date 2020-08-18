Alberta Jean Vega
Born: June 16, 1927
Died: August 14, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – "She is quietly strong." `~ Ray Brolley.
On August 14th, 2020, Alberta Vega, as quietly and dignified as she lived her life, left it.
A graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in DePue will be held at a later date. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Alberta's family.
Alberta Jean was born to Adolf and Antonette Smudzinski on June 16, 1927 in LaSalle, Illinois. She attended St. Roch's grade school, where she said she met one of the smartest people, Father Bernard Horzen. Though her parents wanted her to skip high school and work, Alberta persisted, and she graduated from La Salle-Peru High School in 1945.
She worked at Westclox during World War II. In her spare time, she would listen to live music at the Rose Bowl or go dancing at Kelly and Cawley's. Alberta loved music, from the big bands to Bob Seger. One time, her daughter came home to find her playing The Allman Brothers full blast on the Montgomery Ward stereo. When asked what she was doing, she replied, "If you can't beat them, join them." She attended several rock concerts with her kids and passed on her love of music to her children and grandchildren.
She met Raymond Vega, and the two married on May 14, 1955 and had four children. Alberta devoted the rest of her life to her children and grandchildren. She helped care for her son during his battle with multiple sclerosis. She said that she lived through the worst thing that a person could live through, the death of a child. She was with him at his death, and compared that experience to a quote from the movie Steel Magnolias. "I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when he drifted out."
Alberta is survived by her three daughters, Carol Campbell (Jeff) of DePue, Cathy Prey (Tom) of Oglesby, and Christine Snyder (Craig) of Ottawa; 10 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; and her son, Joe.
