Alberta Jean Vega
1927 - 2020
Alberta Jean Vega

Born: June 16, 1927

Died: August 14, 2020

SPRING VALLEY – "She is quietly strong." `~ Ray Brolley.

On August 14th, 2020, Alberta Vega, as quietly and dignified as she lived her life, left it.

A graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in DePue will be held at a later date. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Alberta's family.

Alberta Jean was born to Adolf and Antonette Smudzinski on June 16, 1927 in LaSalle, Illinois. She attended St. Roch's grade school, where she said she met one of the smartest people, Father Bernard Horzen. Though her parents wanted her to skip high school and work, Alberta persisted, and she graduated from La Salle-Peru High School in 1945.

She worked at Westclox during World War II. In her spare time, she would listen to live music at the Rose Bowl or go dancing at Kelly and Cawley's. Alberta loved music, from the big bands to Bob Seger. One time, her daughter came home to find her playing The Allman Brothers full blast on the Montgomery Ward stereo. When asked what she was doing, she replied, "If you can't beat them, join them." She attended several rock concerts with her kids and passed on her love of music to her children and grandchildren.

She met Raymond Vega, and the two married on May 14, 1955 and had four children. Alberta devoted the rest of her life to her children and grandchildren. She helped care for her son during his battle with multiple sclerosis. She said that she lived through the worst thing that a person could live through, the death of a child. She was with him at his death, and compared that experience to a quote from the movie Steel Magnolias. "I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when he drifted out."

Alberta is survived by her three daughters, Carol Campbell (Jeff) of DePue, Cathy Prey (Tom) of Oglesby, and Christine Snyder (Craig) of Ottawa; 10 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; and her son, Joe.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Michael and I sending our sympathies to the whole family. Love and prayers for all.
Araceli Stasiak
Friend
August 18, 2020
Prayers for the family for the loss of your mother.
Paul and Renee Bantista
Friend
August 18, 2020
Don and I and our family are so very sorry for your loss. She was a much loved mama, Prayers for you all. Love Don and Janey Miskowiec
Jane Miskowiec
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sympathy to the family for the loss of this strong, pleasant woman.
Nosra Machek
Friend
August 17, 2020
Billy and I extend our Deepest sympathy to you all on the passing of a remarkable woman. Such a blessing she was. So enjoyed her videos. Most poignant obit I've ever read. Hugs and Peace to you all. Much Love, Suz
Suzanne Laicoff
Friend
August 17, 2020
What a joy she was. My sympathy and prayers to you all. Know that she is in a better place.
Janet Suarez Ameday
Family
