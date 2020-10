Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Mayszak



Died: October 14, 2020; Spring Valley



PERU – Alice Mayszak, 84, of Peru, died October 14, 2020, at 6:25 PM at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.



Private family services will take place at later time. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.





