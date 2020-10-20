Alice Mayszak
Born: December 4, 1935
Died: October 14, 2020
PERU – Alice Mayszak, 84, of Peru, passed away 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Margaret Hospital in Spring Valley.
A private family funeral Mass was held Sunday at St. Mary's Church in Peru. Fr. Small of the Peru Catholic Churches officiated. Burial followed in St. Valentine Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Burgess Funeral Home of La Salle handled the arrangements.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Peru to Michael and Mary (Drag) Rogalla.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Peru. She attended St. Joseph's Grade School in Peru and graduated from St. Joseph's Commercial School. In the early years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for the city of Peru and Blakely's Department Store in La Salle. Alice enjoyed life to the fullest by being a homemaker and being with her family. She loved being with family and friends. Cooking and baking for all of them was not work for her, but enjoyment. She would enjoy playing bingo. She had a strong passion for her faith in God.
She is survived by four daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Strait, of La Salle, Bonnie (Robert) Gallup, of Utica, Mary (Timothy) Maher, of Peru, and Renee (William) Corpus, of Peru; one son, Alan (Debbie) Kline, of La Salle; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Mayszak Sr.; one son, Raymond Mayszak Jr.; one brother, Leo Rogalla; and two sisters, Dorothy Rogalla and Audrey Cabal.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com