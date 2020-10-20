1/
Alice Mayszak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Mayszak

Born: December 4, 1935

Died: October 14, 2020

PERU – Alice Mayszak, 84, of Peru, passed away 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Margaret Hospital in Spring Valley.

A private family funeral Mass was held Sunday at St. Mary's Church in Peru. Fr. Small of the Peru Catholic Churches officiated. Burial followed in St. Valentine Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Burgess Funeral Home of La Salle handled the arrangements.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Peru to Michael and Mary (Drag) Rogalla.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Peru. She attended St. Joseph's Grade School in Peru and graduated from St. Joseph's Commercial School. In the early years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for the city of Peru and Blakely's Department Store in La Salle. Alice enjoyed life to the fullest by being a homemaker and being with her family. She loved being with family and friends. Cooking and baking for all of them was not work for her, but enjoyment. She would enjoy playing bingo. She had a strong passion for her faith in God.  

She is survived by four daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Strait, of La Salle, Bonnie (Robert) Gallup, of Utica, Mary (Timothy) Maher, of Peru, and Renee (William) Corpus, of Peru; one son, Alan (Debbie) Kline, of La Salle; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.  

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Mayszak Sr.; one son, Raymond Mayszak Jr.; one brother, Leo Rogalla; and two sisters, Dorothy Rogalla and Audrey Cabal. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved