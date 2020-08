Alison BryantBorn: May 30, 1981Died: August 1, 2020LADD – Alison Lynn Bryant, age 39, of Ladd passed away at her home Saturday, Aug. 1, after nine courageous years of living life to the fullest with breast cancer.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the wish of Ali's family to take extra precautions in order to protect our precious community. Therefore, a drive-by visitation and remembrance of Ali's life will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at La Salle Rotary Park, 2837 E. Fifth Road, La Salle. Everyone will be required to stay in their vehicles and please wear a mask while paying respects to the family. Private burial services will be held at the Ladd Cemetery. Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to be assisting Ali's family.Alison was a devoted daughter of Bernie and Lynn (Muzzarelli) Victor, born on May 30, 1981. She married Eric R. Bryant on June 10, 2005, in Spring Valley.Alison received her B.A. in elementary education from North Central College and a Master of Arts in educational leadership from Aurora University. She had been a teacher at Peru Parkside Middle School.Ali?s love for her family was all encompassing. She was an excellent teacher with a true passion for genuinely connecting with her many students. We will always remember her infectious smile, hilarious wit and exceptionally considerate heart.To her wonderful community, we are beyond grateful. Thank you for providing continuous and overwhelming support and love. Your friendship and encouragement gave her strength when she needed it most.Ali is survived by her beloved husband, Eric R. Bryant of Ladd; her two sons whom she adored, Max and Luke Bryant, at home; her parents, Bernie and Lynn Victor of Ladd; her siblings, to which she was their constant guiding North Star, Lauren (Jacob) Armstrong of Lake Bluff, Emily Joneikis of Libertyville, Michele (Daniel) Wawerski of Edmonton, Canada, and Anthony (Sophia) Victor of Denver, Colorado. Ali was a dear daughter-in-law to Eric and Annabelle Bryant of DePue and treasured sister-in-law to many. Her 15 nieces and nephews cherished her love more than words can express.She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Merrill and Frances Victor; and her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Elizabeth "Betty" Muzzarelli.A drop-box will be available at the drive-thru visitation for cards and donations to Ali?s family.A guest book may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com