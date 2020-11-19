Allan L. Mecagni
Born: September 11, 1949; Spring Valley
Died: November 15, 2020
GRANVILLE – Allan L. Mecagni, 71, of Granville passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Allan was born on September 11, 1949 in Spring Valley to Nildo and Rose (Story) Mecagni. He married Mary Bryan on December 1, 1972.
Allan served in the United States Army. He was a tractor operator in the coil yard at Hennepin Steel Mill.
Survivors include his mother, Rose Mecagni of Spring Valley; one son, Corey (Marci) Mecagni of Merritt Island, Florida; two daughters, Mandy (Dan) Thompson of Hinckley, Illinois and Sarah (Mark) Bogner of Kalaheo, Hawaii; one brother Steve (Karen) Mecagni of Granville; one sister, Bonnie Lucas of Ladd; and eight grandchildren, Joshua and Faith Thompson, Maya, Allan "A.J.," and Letty Mecagni, Tatum, Taelynn, and Oriana Bogner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nildo in 2014; his wife, Mary on April 22, 2005; one brother, Vernon; and one son, James.
