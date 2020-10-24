Allan R. Pinn
Born: September 9, 1930; Peru
Died: October 18, 2020; Peru
PERU – Allan R. Pinn, 90, of Peru, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Pinn was born September 9, 1930 in Peru to Ralph and Emily (Krause) Pinn. Allan served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Roda on December 30, 1950 at the Queen of Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. He worked in management at FW Means for 40 years, and during retirement was a delivery driver for PDQ
Mr. Pinn was an avid golfer and loved fishing. He and his wife, Mary Lou hosted numerous golf outings and parties. They enjoyed their life together.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou of Peru; two daughters, Jill (Rick) Kotowski of Peru and Cynthia (Roland) Holliday of Cape Coral, FL; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a brother Ronald Pinn of LaSalle; and a brother-in-law, Richard Wellner of Peru.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lila Wellner; and a sister-in-law, Paula Pinn.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Honor Flight.
