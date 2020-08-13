Allen E. NovakBorn: March 20, 1943; New Prague, MinnesotaDied: August 10, 2020: MendotaMENDOTA – Allen Edward Novak, 77, of Mendota, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in his home.Allen was born in New Prague, MN on March 20, 1943 to Edward and Goldie (Jahn) Novak. He grew up and attended schools in New Prague. He attended Waldorf College and the University of Minnesota, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in agronomy. On December 23, 1967, he married the love of his life, Virginia Hansen of Ruthven, IA. After graduation, he relocated to Mendota to work for Del Monte Foods for over 25 years. Following his time at Del Monte, he followed his passion for gardening and canning. This culminated in the formation of "Feathered Friends Country Creation Canned Goods." This resulted in the creation of over 100 variations of jams, jellies, pickles, and salsas. Allen and Virginia could be found selling these home canned goods at many local festivals and craft fairs. Allen was always engaging potential customers and encouraging them to try the goods before they bought them. He and Virginia enjoyed traveling across the United States each spring in their RV. He took an active role in the church community by serving on church council, providing Bibles to those in need and financially supporting Christian education. He served in the Army Reserves.He is survived by his wife, Virginia of Mendota; son, Michael (Nancy) of Richmond, VA, three daughters Dawn Jaques of Shabbona, Deanna (Bernie) Donnelly of DeKalb and Janelle (George) Garcia of Mendota; grandchildren, Nicholas Novak, Madeline Novak, Allysia Jaques, Anthony Jaques, Caitlin Donnelly, Keegan Donnelly, Travis Donnelly, Joshua Garcia, Alicia Garcia, Raphael Garcia, Dallas Garcia-Rameriz; great-grandson Lionel Jaques, soon to-be great-grandson Ezekiel Allen; and eight step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Carole (Leon) Goldenman, Linda Novak, Jeanne (Tom) Sween, and Joni Novak. Allen was also a father figure to Tim Funfsinn.He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Goldie Novak, and his furry friend Lucy.Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota under the requirements of face masks and social distancing. A private family-only service will be at noon with Rev. Jon Wenger officiating. Burial will follow at Clarion Cemetery, with military honors by Mendota VFW Post 4079.Pallbearers will be Nicholas Novak, Madeline Novak, Allysia Jaques, Anthony Jaques, Caitlin Donnelly, Keegan Donnelly, Travis Donnelly, Joshua Garcia, and Raphael Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Funfsinn, Bill Johnson, Craig Varo.Cards and condolences to the family may be sent to Merritt Funeral Home.Memorials may be directed to the Ottawa Christian Academy and Beren Missions in Thailand.