Alveno Gusman
Born: August 23, 1939; DePue
Died: August 27, 2020; Peoria
DEPUE – Albany Alveno Gusman, 81, of DePue, passed away at 1:31 p.m.Thursday, August 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
At his request, there will be no services. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Alveno was born on August 23, 1939 in DePue to Guadalupe and Delores (Tinocco) Gusman. He married Nancy Ugland on September 29, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DePue.
Alveno had worked for New Jersey Zinc and Mobil Chemical in DePue. He was a member of Laborers Local #393 and an active member of the Parish of the Nativity of Our Lord in Spring Valley.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of DePue; two sons, Michael (Reina) Gusman of Spring Valley and Ronald Gusman of DePue; his grandson, Michael, of Princeton; three sisters, Gloria (Dale) Samolinski, Julia Hardy, and Juanita Baron, all of Peru; and five brothers, Raymond of DePue, Lupe (Veronica) of San Diego, CA, Robert (Barbara) of Peoria, Andrew (Teresa) of Chillicothe, and Gus (Leah) of Minden, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Trinidad; and his sister, Jesse.
Memorial donations in Alveno's memory can be made to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.
