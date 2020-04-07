|
|
Amelia M. Nanni
Born: Feb. 13, 1926; Ladd
Died: April 4, 2020; Peru
DALZELL – Amelia M. Nanni, 94, of Dalzell, died April 4, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.
Private graveside services will be in Ladd Cemetery with Rev. Patrick Fixsen officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd is handling her arrangements.
Mrs. Nanni was born in Ladd on February 13, 1926 to Josepha nd Theresa (Chioni) Zolli. She married Dominic Nanni in St. Benedict's Church on June 29, 1946. She worked at Westclox's for 30 years and wasa member of St. Thomas More Church in Dalzell.
Mrs. Nanni enjoyed spending time with her love of her life, Dominic. They were very active in theirchurch and loved shopping together. She also enjoyed being outside in her yard.
She is survived by one brother, Arnold (Marla) Zolli ofSpring Valley; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nanni was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic on December 2, 2007; six brothers and one sister.
