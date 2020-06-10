Anamae Bergandi
Anamae Bergandi

Born: August 3, 1921

Died: June 6, 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Anamae Bergandi, 98, of Greenville, SC., formerly of Ladd, died June 6, 2020 at Poinsett Rehab and Healthcare Center in Greenville, SC.

Private graveside services will be July 10th in Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. The Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd is handling arrangements.

Anamae was born on August 3, 1921 to George and Anna (Shima) Vogt. She married Charles Bergandi on February 16, 1946. She worked at Westclox for 25 years before retiring. She moved to Greenville, South Carolina in 1994.

She is survived by one son, Richard (Pam Stegen) Bergandi of Greer, SC.; three grandchildren, Shelley Smith of Cranberry Twp, PA, Renee Bridges of Greer, SC, Sara Hall of Virginia Beach, VA; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Bridges, Gabriel Bridges, Nathan Bridges, and Parker Smith; and two sisters, Betty Palmieri of Ladd, and Judy Woolley of Cherry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother, George Vogt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
