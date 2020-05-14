Andrew L. Beamon
1957 - 2020
Andrew L. Beamon Sr.

Born: August 2, 1957; Chicago

Died: May 11, 2020; Triumph

TRIUMPH – Andrew Lee Beamon Sr., 62, of Triumph passed away May 11, 2020 unexpectedly in his home.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wisner Cemetery, with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements

Andrew was born August 2, 1957 in Chicago to Leo Louis and Josephine (Langridge) Beamon Sr. He married Tamara Atwood September 9, 2011 in Kane County.

Andrew was in the Boy Scouts as a little boy. He went to school in North Aurora. He was the proud owner of Andy's Truck Repair with his wife. He was a diesel mechanic for over 30 years. He worked on trucks, trailers and anything else. If he had a tool in his hand, he could fix it. He was a hard worker all his life. He helped anyone with anything through the years. He had a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time with his wife Tamara, their two black labs, Zena and Thor and his stepchildren, who he helped raise, and grandkids. Papa he was to all of them. He enjoyed doing things around the house and watching television. He loved eagles and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Tamara of Triumph; his mother, Josephine Beamon of Aurora; two sisters, Margaret Hill of Alabama and Linda Beamon of Illinois; two brothers, Jim (Laly) Beamon of Illinois and Leo Beamon Jr. of Pennsylvania; several stepchildren, granchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Louis Beamon Sr. of Sioux City, Iowa; his paternal grandparents, Grover and Martha (Kelley) Beamon; and maternal grandparents, Ernest and Grace (Guthier) Langridge.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wisner Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 13, 2020
Dear papa I know your in heaven because you were the best papa a kid could ask for.
Bella Calderon
Grandchild
May 13, 2020
You will be very missed Papa!!
Loving Grandchildren
Family
May 13, 2020
We will miss you. You made us laugh and have fun.
Tammy & James Moberg
Friend
May 13, 2020
I really wish we had spent more time together as adults. My childhood big brother who protected me more than once. I pray you are resting in the arms of Jesus.
Debbie Malarkey
Family
May 13, 2020
Andy you were an amazing person when you had your time on earth. God has plans for you now. We will always love and miss you very much.
Jo Ann Grant Jas And Laycie Cherry
Family
