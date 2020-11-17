1/1
Andrew Sawicki
Andrew Sawicki

Born: April 16, 1936; Poland

Died: November 15, 2020; Spring Valley

PERU – Andrew "Andy" Sawicki, 84, of Peru, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Andy was born April 16, 1936 in Poland to Jan and Solamea (Grzywniak) Sawicki. He served in the military police in the U.S. Air Force. He married Ruth Forrester on November 26, 1960 at St. Casimir Church, Chicago. He worked at as a self-employed roofer, was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru and was an active member at the Peru Eagle's Club for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Peru; his children, Cristine (Mark) Spitz of Dimmick, John (Trina) Sawicki of Alamagordo, NM and Cynthia Koetz of Grand Ridge; six grandchildren, Clint, Nina, Sarah, Rachel, Abbey and Emma Rose; six great-grandchildren; and a niece, Irene Lundberg of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a child in infancy; and two sisters, Anna Jasinski and Mary Danak and one brother, Joe Sawicki.

The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
