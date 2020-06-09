Angela M. Happ
Angela M. Happ

Born: May 18, 1948; Mendota

Died: June 5, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Angela M. Happ, 72 of Sterling passed away June 5, 2020 in CGH Hospital, Sterling.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Rev. Peter Pilon will officiate, with burial in Holy Cross cemetery. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date due to the pandemic, to allow friends and relatives to share and comfort the family.The family is being assisted by Wasmer Funeral Home.

Angela was born May 18, 1948 in Mendota, Illinois to Albert W. and Mary M. (Becker) Happ. She participated in Rh blood factor research in her early years, and her contributions benefited countless others.

Angela is survived by three brothers, David A. (Jeanne "Cookie") Happ of Durant, Iowa, Norbert A. (Marie) Happ of Cherry Valley, Douglas G. (Judy) Happ of Coralville, Iowa; three sisters, Carleen R. (Ralph) Andersen of Wahkon, Minnesota, Marleen C. Davis of Topeka, Kansas, and Eunice H. (Dean) Taylor of Freeport; sister-in-law, Edna Happ of Nixa, Missouri; three nieces; 19 nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother. Donald in infancy, and brother Lawrence Happ; and four nieces, Jenn Happ, Deb Happ, Stephanie Philips and Jodi Davis.

Memorials may be directed to Exceptional Care and Training Center 2601 Woodlawn Road Sterling, Illinois 61081.

Pallbearers will be Angela's nephews.

Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
