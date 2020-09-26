Angelina Truckenbrod

Angelina Anna "Angie" (Mignone) Truckenbrod
Born: December 12, 1925; Spring Valley
Died: September 24, 2020; West Brooklyn
West Brooklyn – Angelina Anna "Angie" (Mignone) Truckenbrod, 94, of West Brooklyn, passed away September 24, 2020, in her home with her loving husband by her side. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with Rev. David Ufkes officiating. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota, with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas, John, Frank, Roy, Richard and Louis Mignone; and sisters, Margaret Volpe, Catherine McGraw and Louise Potter.
She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Truckenbrod; sons, John (Heather Bastounes) Truckenbrod and Timothy (Sandy Sanchez) Truckenbrod; daughter, Carla (Duane Heath); granddaughters, Whitney (Grant Rupp), Danielle Heath, Taylor Truckenbrod and Hermione Truckenbrod; her brother, Paul Mignone; and her faithful rat terrier Freddy.
Angie was born December 12, 1925, in Spring Valley, to John and Mary (Zucca) Mignone. She graduated from Hall High School, and on July 3, 1959, she married Jack Truckenbrod. Angie worked as a credit analyst for Marshall Field's in her younger days, but spent most of her life as a homemaker on the farm she shared with Jack and their children in West Brooklyn. Angie volunteered with the American Cancer Society
, Mendota Hospital Auxiliary, Camp Fire Girls, and the Lighted Way. Some of her hobbies included touring the country with Jack and their antique cars and collecting antiques. Most of all, Angie loved spending time with her family.
Memorials may be directed to autismspeaks.org
dedicated to promoting solutions, across the sprectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs or individuals with autism and their families.