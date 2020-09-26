1/1
Angelina Truckenbrod
1925 - 2020
Angelina Anna "Angie" (Mignone) Truckenbrod

Born: December 12, 1925; Spring Valley

Died: September 24, 2020; West Brooklyn

West Brooklyn – Angelina Anna "Angie" (Mignone) Truckenbrod, 94, of West Brooklyn, passed away September 24, 2020, in her home with her loving husband by her side. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with Rev. David Ufkes officiating. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota, with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas, John, Frank, Roy, Richard and Louis Mignone; and sisters, Margaret Volpe, Catherine McGraw and Louise Potter.

She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Truckenbrod; sons, John (Heather Bastounes) Truckenbrod and Timothy (Sandy Sanchez) Truckenbrod; daughter, Carla (Duane Heath); granddaughters, Whitney (Grant Rupp), Danielle Heath, Taylor Truckenbrod and Hermione Truckenbrod; her brother, Paul Mignone; and her faithful rat terrier Freddy.

Angie was born December 12, 1925, in Spring Valley, to John and Mary (Zucca) Mignone. She graduated from Hall High School, and on July 3, 1959, she married Jack Truckenbrod. Angie worked as a credit analyst for Marshall Field's in her younger days, but spent most of her life as a homemaker on the farm she shared with Jack and their children in West Brooklyn. Angie volunteered with the American Cancer Society, Mendota Hospital Auxiliary, Camp Fire Girls, and the Lighted Way. Some of her hobbies included touring the country with Jack and their antique cars and collecting antiques. Most of all, Angie loved spending time with her family.

Memorials may be directed to autismspeaks.org dedicated to promoting solutions, across the sprectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs or individuals with autism and their families.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Merritt Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Merritt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
With deepest sympathies to the family,
Angie was a very sweet lady, my the angels hold her dear, she was a very loving soul. Such beautiful memories!
We will always remember. Rest in Peace

Roger and Jacqueline MIgnone Family
Roger Mignone
Family
September 25, 2020
Carla, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
You are such a wonderful tribute to your mother - peace be with you,
Lori
Lori Hess
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
LORI HESS
September 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cathy West
Friend
September 25, 2020
Best Gramma ever. Love you so much.
Whitney Rupp
Grandchild
September 24, 2020
May God bless my Aunt Angie. She lived a long and fruitful life.
Robert McGraw
