Anita A. Gardner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita A. Gardner

Born: July 28, 1937

Died: June 12, 2020

PERU – Anita A. Gardner, 82, of Peru and formerly of Granville, passed away June 12, 2020 at 1:18 p.m. at St. Margaret's Hospital in the emergency room.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and per her wishes, there will be no services. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is assisting the family.

For the past 3 years, she was a resident at Heritage Health in Peru.

She was born on July 28, 1937 in Mark IL to Elivo and Nerina Paganelli. She married Carl Gardner on January 11, 1959 in Cicero, IL.

She worked for True Value Hardware Store for 10 years. She repaired televisions in California. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church in Spring Valley.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Gardner; two granddaughters, Tiffany Ann, and Mariel; and great-granddaughter, Viviana.

She is preceded in death by her husband in 2010; and one sister, Eileen.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved