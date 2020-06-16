Anita A. Gardner
Born: July 28, 1937
Died: June 12, 2020
PERU – Anita A. Gardner, 82, of Peru and formerly of Granville, passed away June 12, 2020 at 1:18 p.m. at St. Margaret's Hospital in the emergency room.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and per her wishes, there will be no services. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is assisting the family.
For the past 3 years, she was a resident at Heritage Health in Peru.
She was born on July 28, 1937 in Mark IL to Elivo and Nerina Paganelli. She married Carl Gardner on January 11, 1959 in Cicero, IL.
She worked for True Value Hardware Store for 10 years. She repaired televisions in California. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church in Spring Valley.
She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Gardner; two granddaughters, Tiffany Ann, and Mariel; and great-granddaughter, Viviana.
She is preceded in death by her husband in 2010; and one sister, Eileen.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.