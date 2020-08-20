Ann M. Fultz
Born: April 27, 1935; Foley, Minnesota
Died: August 18, 2020; Mendota
EARLVILLE – Ann Marie Fultz, 85, of Earlville, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mendota.
She was born April 27, 1935 in Foley, MN, the daughter of Willard Calvin and Amanda Bernice (Olson) Ketcham. She married Glen H. Fultz on June 5, 1954 in Utica, IL. Ann worked a variety of jobs over the years, including Marathon Electric, CTS Knights, and Western Electric/AT&T. She loved boating, camping, crafting, gardening, traveling, and feeding the birds. Most of all, Ann loved visiting with her family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela (Curtis) Compton of Plainfield, IL, Patricia (David) Millen of Yorkville, IL, and Teresa (Bob) Weygand of DeKalb, IL; two sons, Steven (Deb) Fultz and Scott (Deb) Fultz both of Earlville, IL; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bernice Anderson of Elburn, IL, James (Judy) Ketcham of FL, and Correen McClure of Sycamore, IL; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; two sisters, Jeanette Williamson Braatz and Marian Childs; and one brother, Verland Ketcham.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Precinct Cemetery in Earlville, with Pastor Denise Rode officiating. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
