Anna A. Jordan
Born: April 18, 1919; Peru
Died: May 3, 2020; Peru
PERU – Anna A. Jordan, 101, of Peru, died May 3, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Valentine Church. Monsignor Richard Soseman will officiate. Cremation rites will follow the services. Private burial will be at St Valentine Cemetery at a later date. Ptak Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Anna was born April 18, 1919 in Peru to Frank and Hattie (Mikus) Bara. She married Louis Jordan September 13, 1947 at St Valentine Church. Anna worked at Westclox prior to and during World War II. She worked in the dial and fuse department. She also worked at Cohard's Jewelry in Peru for 10 years.
She was a member of St Valentine Church, Catholic Daughters of America, and St Bede Mother's Club.
Anna is survived by her two sons, Joseph Jordan of La Salle and James (Barbara) Jordan of Dallas, TX; and two grandchildren, Brianna Jordan of Chicago and Annalisa Jordan of Pleasanton, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, and one sister and six brothers.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
Published in News Tribune on May 6, 2020.