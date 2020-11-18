1/
Anna J. Wilson
Anna j. Wilson

Born: February 16, 1926; Peru

Died: November 16, 2020; Spring Valley

PERU – Anna J. Wilson, 94 of Peru, passed away November 16, 2020 in Aperion Care of Spring Valley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in St Joseph Church Peru. Monsignor Richard Soseman will officiate. Burial will be at Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Anna was born February 16, 1926 in Peru to Peter and Anna (Goletz) Drag. She married Herbert (Andy) Wilson on June 14, 1947.Anna worked at EUC in La Salle and Westclox, and then worked as a waitress at Bek's Restaurant in Peru for many years.

She was a member of St Joseph Church and was an avid Bingo Player.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Connie Wilson of Palm Springs, CA., her sons Larry "Butch" Wilson of Dallas, TX., Terry Wilson of Peru, Andy (Jerilyn) Wilson of Peru and Randy Wilson of Peru; four grandchildren, Melissa Burris, Patricia Wilson, Zakary Wilson and Caleb Wilson; and one great-granddaughter, Brianna Burris.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband in 1995; her great-granddaughter, Savannah; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFh.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
