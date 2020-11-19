Anna M. Bryan
Born: December 19, 1931; DePue
Died: November 17, 2020; Peru
PERU – Anna Mae Bryan , 88 of Peru, formerly of Spring Valley, passed away November 17, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.
Per Anna's request, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Ptak Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Anna was born December 19, 1931 in DePue to George and Mary (Michal) Wood. She married Dale Eldon Bryan. Anna worked as a secretary at John F. Kennedy Grade School in Spring Valley for over 25 years. She was a member of Spring Valley UCC Church and the Good Sam's Club.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Greg) Bingheim of Benton, KY, and her son Mark (Helen) Bryan of Peru; five grandchildren, Kelly Bryan, Matt Bryan, Katie Bryan, Heather Bingheim, and Bryan Bingheim; and threee great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Clark and Cheyanne.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband in 2014; one brother; and three sisters.
