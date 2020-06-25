Anna Mae Bonnell Willavize
Anna Mae Bonnell Willavize

Born: March 25, 1929; Centerville, IA

Died: June 23, 2020; Camdenton, MO

Anna Mae Bonnell Willavize, age 91, formerly of Sublette, IL, joined hands with the Lord on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at Windsor Estates in Camdenton, MO, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation service will be held at the Mihm- Jones Funeral Home, Amboy, IL, on Saturday June 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.- noon with funeral service to follow, with Pastor Judy Williams of Creston, IL, officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Sublette, IL.

She worked at Hart-Carter in Mendota, IL, for 19 years prior to her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Amboy, IL, and the Green River Saddle Club.

Anna was born on March 25, 1929, in Centerville, IA, the daughter of Elmer and Minnie (Raney) Jump.

She married Marvin Bonnell Aug. 3, 1946, in Batavia, IL. He preceded her death May 12, 1974. She later married Leo Willavize, Sept.22, 1984, in Amboy, IL. He preceded her death May 8, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, James M. Bonnell; two brothers, David and Robert Jump; and one sister, Betty Jean Jump.

Anna is survived by three daughters, Judy (Butch) Griswold of Camdenton, MO, JoAnne Heinzeroth of Mendota, IL, Barbara (Louis) Bontz of LaSalle, IL; one son, Gary (Patrice) Bonnell of Camdenton, MO.

She also has 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Anna has one brother, Richard (Nellie) Jump of Jacksonville, FL., and one sister, Myrtle Medernach of DeKalb, IL.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family and distributed to Anna's favorite charities. Condolences may be sent to www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
