Anne Biolchini

Ann was a wonderful friend, neighbor, landlord, and person. God was always first in her life, and she lived by his teachings. I will miss seeing her in her yard and spending time just talking and laughing with her. I know she is with our Lord and her work is changing in heaven. I have been blessed in many ways by having her in my life. She also was my Brownie leader when I was a young girl. She was a kind and generous lady and I loved her dearly.May God be with Rita and her family at this sad time. Sincerely Barbara Donahue



Barbara Donahue

Friend