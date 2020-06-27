Ann was a wonderful friend, neighbor, landlord, and person. God was always first in her life, and she lived by his teachings. I will miss seeing her in her yard and spending time just talking and laughing with her. I know she is with our Lord and her work is changing in heaven. I have been blessed in many ways by having her in my life. She also was my Brownie leader when I was a young girl. She was a kind and generous lady and I loved her dearly.May God be with Rita and her family at this sad time. Sincerely Barbara Donahue
Anne Biolchini
Born: March 27, 1922; Cedar Point, IL
Died: June 24, 2020; Joliet, IL
OGLESBY – Anne Biolchini, 98 of Oglesby, passed away Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter Rita in Joliet.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29th at Holy Family Church, Oglesby. The Very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday in the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. The family requests that all physical contact be avoided. Instead of gathering after the funeral, a memorial celebration will be planned for next year.
Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Anne was born March 27, 1922 in Cedar Point, IL to Virgilio and Maria (Guerrini) Ricci. She married Jack Biolchini May 3, 1943 in Cedar Point and followed him west to Oregon, Colorado, and Arizona while he participated in maneuvers with the 104th Army Infantry - the Timberwolves, before he left for Europe during WWII.
Anne was a fantastic mother and homemaker while also working as an EKG technician at St. Mary's Hospital and later at Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
Anne was an active member of Holy Family Church and was an extraordinary minister for over 20 years, visiting the sick at home, in hospitals and nursing homes. She taught religious education at Holy Family from 1978 to 1998 and served as religious education coordinator the final four years. She was a 30 year member of the choir and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society beginning in 1966 where she held several positions. She served as parish pro-life chairman for several years and participated in a Tuesday morning prayer group. She was a recipient of the Pere Marquette Award from the Diocese of Peoria.
Anne was also a Girl Scout leader, served as an election judge, sang with the local Harmonaires singing group, and served on the Dickinson House Foundation board. She was an excellent cook, baker and pasta maker and loved flowers, gardening, and the birds in her backyard. Her talents included painting landscapes and crocheting. She especially loved to feed people, to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, and to remind people that God was always with them.
She is survived by two daughters; Bernadette (John) Miller of Moline and Rita (Bruce) Renwick of Joliet, a son Robert (Peggy) Biolchini of Findlay, OH; nine grandchildren, Christopher Miller, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer (Ian) Nelson, Sarah (Alexander) Djordjevic, Anne (Andrew) Augustyn, Zachary Renwick, Amy (Jason) Barczy, Julie Biolchini, and Jack Biolchini. She was "Nona Boo" to seven great-grandchildren; Lily, Carl, Nicholas, Alina, Hugo, Lucy, and Violet with another expected in October. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Hugo) Bernardoni.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack (10/16/1988); her parents; sisters, Clara Bartoli and Emma Biolchini and one brother, Joseph Ricci.
Her family would like to thank her dear friend, Marge Hawley who brought her to daily Mass and her many dear friends, neighbors, and nieces and nephews who filled her life with joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Church, 311 N. Woodland Ave., Oglesby, IL 61348 or the Dickinson House Foundation, P.O. Box 202, Oglesby, IL 61348.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.