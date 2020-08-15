Anne K. 'Nonie' Nicoli
Born: June 8, 1926; Mark
Died: August 11, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Anne Katherine "Nonie" Nicoli, 94, of Oglesby passed away August 11, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru. She had been living in Peru as a resident of Hawthorne Assisted Living the past 5 years.
Anne was born June 8, 1926 in Mark to Primo and Katherine (Frea) Presi. She married John "Neno" H. Nicoli Jr. on July 31, 1946 in St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Cedar Point. He died October 16, 1996. Anne was a member of Holy Family Church since 1946, where she was a Eucharistic minister for many years. She also brought communion to those unable to attend Mass.
She was a bookkeeper and owner of Audit Control in La Salle, and the treasurer of the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Oglesby. Shealso served as an election judge.
Known as "Nonie" to her family, she was a very kind and loving mother. She loved spending time and making good memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all were the love of her life.
She is survived by her son, John A. (Lori) Nicoli III of Ottawa and daughter Denise Nicoli Soberalski of Peru; nine grandchildren, Jenny (Chad) Cox of Ottawa, Stacy (Adam) Hersly of Napa, CA, Sarah Nicoli of London, U.K., Rachel (Terry) Martin of Ottawa, Kristen (Marion)Kubicz of Lemont, John Nicoli IV of Ottawa, Erin (Mike) Byrd of Ottawa, C.J. Nicoli of Ottawa and Jena (Kevin) Selphof Frankfort; 14 great-grandchildren, Adam and Leah Cox, Simone and Noah Thursby, Maya and Bodie Martin, Mason and Amelia Kubicz, Kameron, Brea, Hadley Byrd and Jaxson Nicoli and Jessica and Sara Selph; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by herhusband of over 50 years, John; her parents; her in-laws John and Rose Nicoli; daughter-in-law, Shelley Nicoli; sister, Beverly Printy; brother-in-law, Ted Printy; brother-in-law, Jim Nicoli; sister-in-law Martha (Nicoli) Sienza; and herbeloved grandmother, Anna Frea.
Due to the pandemic, funeral Mass will be private at Holy Family Church, Oglesby with private burial at St.Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
In honor of Anne's giving spirit, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.
Pallbearers will be Chad Cox, Terry Martin, Mike Byrd, Johnny Nicoli, C.J. Nicoli and Marion Kubicz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Hersly and Kevin Selph.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com