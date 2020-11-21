Anthony 'Bob' Samolinski
Born: July 3, 1932; La Salle
Died: November 18, 2020; Spring Valley
LA SALLE – Anthony "Bob" Samolinski passed away on November 18 at10:55 a.m. in St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Private services will take place. Burial will follow the services with full military honors.
Bob was born on July 3, 1932 in St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle to Vincent and Helen (Ratajczak) Samolinski. He served his country through the branch of the Army during the Korean War. He married Jeanne Walendukanis on November 30, 1974 in St. Hyacinth Church in LaSalle. He was a memberof Stephen's Society, and the Catholic War Veterans in La Salle. He was employed by Westclox, Union Carbide, and Hoechst Celanese for 28 years, American Nickeloid and the LaSalle National Bank. He was an avid Cubs fan, He enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by one sister, Lucille (late Frank) Korosec of La Salle; several nieces and nephews; and his caregiver, Joanne Stachowicz.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanne in 2014) one sister, Theresa Morse, in 2015; and one brother at infancy.
Memorials may be sent to Anthony Samolinski, P .O. Box 1352, La Salle IL 61301. They will be given to his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com