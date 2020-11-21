1/1
Anthony "Bob" Samolinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony 'Bob' Samolinski

Born: July 3, 1932; La Salle

Died: November 18, 2020; Spring Valley

LA SALLE – Anthony "Bob" Samolinski passed away on November 18 at10:55 a.m. in St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.

Private services will take place. Burial will follow the services with full military honors.

Bob was born on July 3, 1932 in St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle to Vincent and Helen (Ratajczak) Samolinski. He served his country through the branch of the Army during the Korean War. He married Jeanne Walendukanis on November 30, 1974 in St. Hyacinth Church in LaSalle. He was a memberof Stephen's Society, and the Catholic War Veterans in La Salle. He was employed by Westclox, Union Carbide, and Hoechst Celanese for 28 years, American Nickeloid and the LaSalle National Bank. He was an avid Cubs fan, He enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by one sister, Lucille (late Frank) Korosec of La Salle; several nieces and nephews; and his caregiver, Joanne Stachowicz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanne in 2014) one sister, Theresa Morse, in 2015; and one brother at infancy.

Memorials may be sent to Anthony Samolinski, P .O. Box 1352, La Salle IL 61301. They will be given to his favorite charities.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved