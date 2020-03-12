|
|
Anthony 'tony' witczak
Born: March 15, 1926; Thomas
Died: March 9, 2020
PERU â€" Anthony â€œTonyâ€ Witczak, 93, of Peru passed away March 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Valentine's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Burial will follow in the Peru City Cemetery with a presentation of the flag by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Tony was born March 15, 1926, to Thomas and Clara (Gapinski) Witczak Sr. in their Peru home.
He married Norma Schmidt on April 27, 1957, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Peterstown.
They had three daughters.
He attended St. Valentine's Grade School, La Salle-Peru Township High School, and La Salle- Peru-Oglesby Junior College. He delivered the Daily Post Tribune from age 6-16. He worked at Nickeloid as a foreman and then at Seneca Shipyards from January to August of 1944 until he was drafted. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Pacific Theater, from 1944-46, and served as a PT boat driver.
He worked at Westclox 1945-1980 and then at the La Salle County Courthouse until retirement in 1992.
He served as a City of Peru alderman for Ward 2 for 32 years. After the service, Tony played baseball with local teams, and he saw much success, earning him an entry later in his life to the Illinois Valley Baseball Hall of Fame. His success was enough for the Chicago Cubs to draft him as a pitcher in 1947. But his enduring love of family and friends as well as his love of the Illinois Valley made it impossible for Tony to leave Peru, where he would live out his life being a devoted family man and civic leader. He remained a loyal Cubs fan with his wife, Norma.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; daughters, Cheryl (Pat) Braboy and Traci (Chad) Larson; grandchildren, Kyle (Cortnie) Kotecki, Ali, Gabriel and Xavier Braboy, and Wyatt Larson; one great-grandchild, Harper Kotecki; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jacqueline (Greg) Kotecki; his brothers, Joseph, John, Casimir Maurer, Francis, Thomas and Edward; and sisters, Mary Montrey and Sally Volk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his favorite charities.
