Anton J. Sawicki
Born: July 11, 1977; La Salle
Died: November 7, 2020; Ashtabula, Ohio
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Anton Joseph Sawicki, 43, of Ashtabula, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.
He was born July 11, 1977 in La Salle, Illinois the son of Felix Thomas and Jacqueline Sue (Helsley) Sawicki. He attended Ashtabula High School. Anton married the love of his life, Michelle A. Rapose-Sawicki, on July 6, 2000.
Anton was a self-employed construction worker. In his younger years he was well known for his football abilities. He was a true family man, always putting his wife and children first and always made sure their needs were met. Anton enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and riding four wheelers. He could often be found with a polar pop in his hand. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Michelle; mother, Jacqueline Sawicki; children, Brandon, Zachary, and Allyson Sawicki; siblings, Luther "Luke" (MaryKay) Sawicki, Elizabeth (George) Morar, Bradley T. (Joleen) Sawicki, and Mary Rose Sawicki; his dog and his best friend, Fritz; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Anton was preceded in death by his daughter, Hailey in 2003; sister, Ida Mae Long; and his father, Felix in 2001.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3 p.m.at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the family.
Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula is handling arrangements.
