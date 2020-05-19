Antonio Lopez-Villalobos
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Lopez-Villalobos

Born: February 4, 1982

Died: May 14, 2020

WENONA – Antonio Lopez-Villalobos, 38, of Wenona, died the morning of Thursday, May 14, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident near Hope Township

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation for Antonio will be held Tuesday, May 19, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Private funeral services, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in DePue, will be held on Wednesday.

Antonio was born on February 4, 1982 in Mexico to Antonio and Maria Guadalupe (Villalobos) Lopez. He married Celia Gonzalez.

Antonio worked for Iowa Interstate Railroad as a machine operator. He will be remembered as an honest, caring, loving father and family man. He was an extremely hard worker and a role model to many. He was known to love his cars and animals.

He is survived by his wife, Celia, of Wenona, and their three children, Javier, Violet, and Mauricio, all at home; his parents and in-laws; his siblings, Guadalupe (Martin) Lopez, Ivan (Lizbeth) Lopez, Petra Lopez, Margarita Lopez, Alejandro (Roseanna) Lopez, and Victor Lopez; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his many animals on the family farm.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Hugo Lopez, in 2006.

Memorial donations may be directed to his wife and children.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Burial
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were a great friend and outstanding co-worker, our memories will be always kept in my heart. Rest in peace Brother -JRZ
Jose ZUNIGA
Coworker
May 18, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Antonio's passing. We will be praying for the family. My wife Mary and I never got to meet Antonio, but any loss to the Iowa Interstate family is felt by everyone.
Allan Hunt
Coworker
May 18, 2020
We are praying for your family in this especially difficult time.
Rebecca Cope
Teacher
May 18, 2020
In the short time that Antonio worked for IAIS, he quickly became well respected and trusted by his co-workers, his supervisors and the company. He was quick to make so many friends here, he will be greatly missed by many.

Many prayers to Celia, the children, Ivan and the entire Lopez family.
Bobbi Allen
Coworker
May 17, 2020
We are praying for your family. May God bless you
Julie Redenius
Teacher
May 17, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
-Mrs. Marks
Megan Marks
Teacher
May 17, 2020
Praying for your family.
William Lapp
Teacher
May 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers.
Dee Foor
Teacher
May 17, 2020
Prayers for your family! We are thinking of you. -The Rockwell Family
Kari Rockwell
Acquaintance
May 17, 2020
Celia and Javier,

I am so terribly saddened by the news of Antonios accident. Please know that you, and all of your family, are in my thoughts and prayers.

Respectfully,
Patti Peterson
Retired Guidance Counselor
Fieldcrest High School
Patti Peterson
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved