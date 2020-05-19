Antonio Lopez-Villalobos
Born: February 4, 1982
Died: May 14, 2020
WENONA – Antonio Lopez-Villalobos, 38, of Wenona, died the morning of Thursday, May 14, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident near Hope Township
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation for Antonio will be held Tuesday, May 19, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Private funeral services, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in DePue, will be held on Wednesday.
Antonio was born on February 4, 1982 in Mexico to Antonio and Maria Guadalupe (Villalobos) Lopez. He married Celia Gonzalez.
Antonio worked for Iowa Interstate Railroad as a machine operator. He will be remembered as an honest, caring, loving father and family man. He was an extremely hard worker and a role model to many. He was known to love his cars and animals.
He is survived by his wife, Celia, of Wenona, and their three children, Javier, Violet, and Mauricio, all at home; his parents and in-laws; his siblings, Guadalupe (Martin) Lopez, Ivan (Lizbeth) Lopez, Petra Lopez, Margarita Lopez, Alejandro (Roseanna) Lopez, and Victor Lopez; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his many animals on the family farm.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Hugo Lopez, in 2006.
Memorial donations may be directed to his wife and children.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.