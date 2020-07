Or Copy this URL to Share

Arlene Jeanette (Alsvig) Nickle



Died: July 18, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Arlene Nickle, 90, of Ottawa, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.



Due to the continued pandemic, private graveside services were held on Tuesday, July 21, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. Arrangements were through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.





