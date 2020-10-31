Arthur A. NelsonBorn: December 17, 1934Died: October 27, 2020TISKILWA – On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Arthur "Coopie" A. Nelson, age 85, of Tiskilwa, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord.Coopie was born on December 17, 1934 in Peoria, Illinois to O.K.M. and Zella (Bidner) Nelson. In 1957 he joined the U.S. Army and served our country, including a deployment to Korea, until 1959.On June 7, 1957, he married Virginia (Sissel) Dorf and raised five children; Julie (Randy Foster), Janet (Mark Stocking), Amy (Mark Manning), James (Andrea) and Phillip (Wendy). On January 20, 1978, he married Dee Ann (Brokaw) and added six more children to his quiver; Kimberly(Scott Hixon), Jacque (Bradley Waller), Julie (Daniel Bitting), Mike (Dalila) Brokaw, Kelly Fisher, and Kevin (Mistie) Brokaw.Coopie is survived by all of his children, 30 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death are his parents, two sisters and two brothers.Along with being a skilled cabinet maker, carpenter, and woodworker, Coopie had a passion for Jesusa nd God's Word. He was a member of Gideons International for 30 years and attended the church he helped plant in 1980; Christ New Covenant Church of the Open Bible in Lacon, Illinois. He loved to sing of God's mercies and blessings and consistently praised God for His creation. He can now join the Apostle Paul in saying, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness ..." ~ 2 Timothy 4:7A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, 208 South Euclid Avenue, Princeton, IL 61356 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Community Church, 145 West Main Street, Tiskilwa, IL. Masks required or no admittance.