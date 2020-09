Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur F. Koudelka Jr.



Died: September 10, 2020; Peru



PERU – Arthur F. Koudelka Jr., 90, of Peru, formerly of Chicago, passed away September 10, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.



Funeral services are pending in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle





