Arthur F. Koudelka Jr.
Arthur F. Koudelka Jr.

Born: March 8, 1930

Died: September 10, 2020

PERU – Arthur F. Koudelka Jr., 90, of Peru and formerly of Chicago and suburbs, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10.

Interment of ashes and private services will take place at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life for his family and friends will take place in early summer.

Mr. Koudelka was born in Chicago on March 8, 1930, to Arthur Frank and Barbara (Pekarek) Koudelka. He married Marilyn Husa on June 16, 1951.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn, of Peru; treasured son Art (Cindi) Koudelka, of Tonica; and his three cherished grandchildren Bethany, A.J. (Tanya) and Easton Koudelka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Hoffman and brother Roger Koudelka.

Art's brilliant mind and great sense of humor endeared him to many. He devoted himself to his family spending many hours volunteering in their activities from managing his son's hockey teams to volunteering in his grandchildren's grade school. He enjoyed chess, listening to classical music, gardening and tending to his worm farm. He especially loved talking about the stock market and would happily sit with anyone to share insights about money management. His resilience and joy for life were inspirational to everyone who knew him.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
