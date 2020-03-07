|
Arvilla florence lutes
Born: June 20, 1927; Magnolia
Died: March 4, 2020; Bloomington
HENRY â€" Arvilla Florence Lutes, 92 of Henry passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday March 4, 2020 in Bloomington.
There will be a graveside service at Henry Cemetery in Henry at a later date. Please contact the family at [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Arvilla was born June 20, 1927 in Magnolia, IL to Axel and Eunice Wells Ahlstrom. She married Forrest E. â€œBoâ€ Lutes Jr. on June 6, 1946 in Magnolia, IL. He preceded her in death in 1982. Since 1993 Arvilla enjoyed the company of her cherished companion Buckley Vickers.
She is survived by three children, Matthew (Hiltrud) Lutes of Germany, Marty (Brad) Butzirus of Bloomington, and Margo (Mark) Grove of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Christina Lutes, Franscisca (Joshua) Mann, Mathias Lutes, Dr. Beau Butzirus, Bryson Butzirus, Mariel Grove; and one sister Barbara Hansen of Hennepin, IL.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings, one infant son John Lutes, and one granddaughter, Miriam Lutes.
Arvilla was a very active member of the First Christian Church in Henry and was a gifted vocalist, singing in many various choirs over the years. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook and was known for her outstanding pies. Arvilla had a passion for gardening and keeping her lawn manicured. She loved to go dancing, play golf and go bowling.
The family would like to express great gratitude to OSF Hospice Team for their wonderful care, kindness and compassion. They are an amazing group.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice or Meals on Wheels of Henry, IL.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com